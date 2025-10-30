kolscan (KOLSCAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00044608, 24H High $ 0.00051218, All Time High $ 0.0057757, Lowest Price $ 0.00040873, Price Change (1H) -1.18%, Price Change (1D) +4.09%, Price Change (7D) +2.45%

kolscan (KOLSCAN) real-time price is $0.0004675. Over the past 24 hours, KOLSCAN traded between a low of $ 0.00044608 and a high of $ 0.00051218, showing active market volatility. KOLSCAN's all-time high price is $ 0.0057757, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040873.

In terms of short-term performance, KOLSCAN has changed by -1.18% over the past hour, +4.09% over 24 hours, and +2.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

kolscan (KOLSCAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 451.19K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 451.19K, Circulation Supply 965.28M, Total Supply 965,283,411.393629

The current Market Cap of kolscan is $ 451.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOLSCAN is 965.28M, with a total supply of 965283411.393629. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 451.19K.