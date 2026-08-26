Karrat Price Today

The live Karrat (KARRAT) price today is $ 0.0026661, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current KARRAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0026661 per KARRAT.

Karrat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,332,109, with a circulating supply of 874.72M KARRAT. During the last 24 hours, KARRAT traded between $ 0.00265017 (low) and $ 0.002761 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.00215009.

In short-term performance, KARRAT moved -0.61% in the last hour and +15.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.63K.

Karrat (KARRAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.33M$ 2.33M $ 2.33M Volume (24H) $ 65.63K$ 65.63K $ 65.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.67M$ 2.67M $ 2.67M Circulation Supply 874.72M 874.72M 874.72M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karrat is $ 2.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.63K. The circulating supply of KARRAT is 874.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.67M.