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Top Gaming Governance Token Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Governance Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9576
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1417
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
3
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.218
+0.66%
-4.47%
+3.92%
$ 23.55M
$ 17.41K
4
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00714729
+0.60%
-0.02%
+11.77%
$ 22.24M
$ 25.79M
5
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02275
+0.67%
-4.30%
+11.79%
$ 17.13M
$ 2.27M
6
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.1447
+0.29%
+3.95%
+1.27%
$ 14.36M
$ 729.09K
7
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.0251
+0.64%
-1.73%
+3.17%
$ 10.86M
$ 2.46M
8
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0015765
+0.53%
+10.76%
+13.50%
$ 10.73M
$ 110.76M
9
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01739
+0.64%
-0.34%
+5.39%
$ 8.69M
$ 3.76M
10
Heroes of Mavia
Heroes of Mavia
MAVIA
$ 0.02938
+0.72%
-4.14%
-6.50%
$ 7.21M
$ 2.70M
11
XBorg
XBorg
XBG
$ 0.01380877
+0.10%
-0.02%
+12.94%
$ 7.11M
$ 6.06K
12
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0.00051299
+0.10%
-0.02%
+8.36%
$ 5.13M
$ 237.58
13
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035235
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.52%
$ 4.69M
$ 313.00K
14
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00348956
+0.15%
-0.01%
+4.61%
$ 4.63M
$ 6.77K
15
Star Atlas DAO
Star Atlas DAO
POLIS
$ 0.00993485
+0.10%
-0.05%
+6.45%
$ 2.92M
$ 20.23K
16
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
17
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04606571
+0.17%
-0.04%
+5.37%
$ 2.43M
$ 94.85K
18
Karrat
Karrat
KARRAT
$ 0.00269062
-0.50%
+0.03%
+8.02%
$ 2.35M
$ 74.88K
19
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.00174882
+0.14%
-0.05%
-1.46%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.01K
20
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01175965
-0.37%
-0.10%
+13.30%
$ 1.61M
$ 17.85K
21
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.0156173
0.00%
-0.03%
-10.63%
$ 1.46M
$ 1.76K
22
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.42311E-7
+0.30%
-2.57%
+7.29%
$ 1.42M
--
23
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00114186
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.76%
$ 1.00M
$ 2.31K
24
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00034204
+0.34%
-0.02%
+7.59%
$ 993.32K
$ 179.36
25
Draggin Karma Points
Draggin Karma Points
DKP
$ 0.00020056
+0.42%
-0.01%
+7.15%
$ 800.45K
$ 168.25
26
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.272674
+0.24%
-0.00%
+15.42%
$ 764.95K
$ 721.39
27
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0.00249825
0.00%
--
-0.84%
$ 723.20K
$ 62.46
28
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.5998E-8
0.00%
+0.00%
-51.19%
$ 412.08K
--
29
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0006202
0.00%
-1.94%
+11.24%
$ 339.22K
$ 91.21M
30
Artyfact
Artyfact
ARTY
$ 0.01315
-0.81%
-18.99%
-7.83%
$ 334.87K
$ 3.76M
31
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00265637
0.00%
+0.02%
+2.08%
$ 318.76K
$ 83.98
32
RFOX
RFOX
RFOX
$ 0.00015855
0.00%
-0.00%
+11.80%
$ 305.93K
$ 4.72
33
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114208
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 219.05K
$ 8.54
34
Medieval Empires
Medieval Empires
MEE
$ 0.0002991
+4.63%
+79.39%
+64.21%
$ 175.82K
$ 346.56M
35
Domi
Domi
DOMI
$ 0.00032181
+0.23%
-0.06%
+35.07%
$ 157.56K
$ 133.42
36
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00157901
+0.33%
-0.03%
+13.49%
$ 152.80K
$ 383.90
37
Gamium
Gamium
GMM
$ 4.62E-6
-0.65%
+1.87%
+4.05%
$ 145.96K
--
38
REVV
REVV
REVV
$ 8.925E-5
+0.40%
-2.00%
+5.02%
$ 99.08K
--
39
Bag
Bag
BAG
$ 1.658E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+9.73%
$ 97.54K
--
40
Lucha
Lucha
LUCHA
$ 0.00747809
+0.28%
--
+25.72%
$ 92.58K
$ 3.29
41
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 7.685E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+1.04%
$ 76.85K
--
42
Sidus
Sidus
SIDUS
$ 4.02E-6
0.00%
+13.08%
+1.52%
$ 75.93K
--
43
League of Kingdoms
League of Kingdoms
LOKA
$ 0.00100694
0.00%
-0.14%
+42.34%
$ 67.48K
$ 61.35
44
Gunstar Metaverse
Gunstar Metaverse
GSTS
$ 0.00011428
0.00%
--
+1.75%
$ 41.37K
$ 400.65
45
Virtua
Virtua
TVK
$ 0.00040253
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.98K
$ 313.54
46
MAXX AI
MAXX AI
MXM
$ 9.393E-5
+0.20%
-5.46%
+16.60%
$ 32.50K
--
47
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.00015838
+0.40%
-0.03%
+14.75%
$ 19.13K
$ 61.29
48
SENATE
SENATE
SENATE
$ 0.00012982
+0.25%
-0.03%
+28.37%
$ 19.08K
$ 17.66
49
Perion
Perion
PERC
$ 0.00044844
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 18.17K
$ 1.24
50
MetaFighter
MetaFighter
MF
$ 1.218E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+10.33%
$ 14.99K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Governance Token tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Governance Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $468.28M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Governance Token token right now?
Among Gaming Governance Token tokens tracked on MEXC, MEE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 79.39% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Governance Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Gaming Governance Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Governance Token tokens include AXS, APE, ILV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Governance Token category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gaming Governance Token tokens is approximately $468.28M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Governance Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.