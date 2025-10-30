infraX (INFRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0,558765 $ 0,558765 $ 0,558765 24H Low $ 0,782872 $ 0,782872 $ 0,782872 24H High 24H Low $ 0,558765$ 0,558765 $ 0,558765 24H High $ 0,782872$ 0,782872 $ 0,782872 All Time High $ 45,71$ 45,71 $ 45,71 Lowest Price $ 0,327661$ 0,327661 $ 0,327661 Price Change (1H) -2,18% Price Change (1D) +34,31% Price Change (7D) +30,35% Price Change (7D) +30,35%

infraX (INFRA) real-time price is $0,754421. Over the past 24 hours, INFRA traded between a low of $ 0,558765 and a high of $ 0,782872, showing active market volatility. INFRA's all-time high price is $ 45,71, while its all-time low price is $ 0,327661.

In terms of short-term performance, INFRA has changed by -2,18% over the past hour, +34,31% over 24 hours, and +30,35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

infraX (INFRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 754,42K$ 754,42K $ 754,42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 754,42K$ 754,42K $ 754,42K Circulation Supply 1,00M 1,00M 1,00M Total Supply 1 000 000,0 1 000 000,0 1 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of infraX is $ 754,42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INFRA is 1,00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 754,42K.