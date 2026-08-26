IncomRWA Price Today

The live IncomRWA (IRWA) price today is $ 0.02251367, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRWA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02251367 per IRWA.

IncomRWA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,704,046, with a circulating supply of 75.69M IRWA. During the last 24 hours, IRWA traded between $ 0.02159187 (low) and $ 0.0225391 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03152589, while the all-time low was $ 0.01401945.

In short-term performance, IRWA moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 534.47.

IncomRWA (IRWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Volume (24H) $ 534.47$ 534.47 $ 534.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.25M$ 2.25M $ 2.25M Circulation Supply 75.69M 75.69M 75.69M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IncomRWA is $ 1.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 534.47. The circulating supply of IRWA is 75.69M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.25M.