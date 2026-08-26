IdleMine Price Today

The live IdleMine (IDLE) price today is $ 0.00186404, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00186404 per IDLE.

IdleMine currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,640,381, with a circulating supply of 10.00B IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0.00180856 (low) and $ 0.00187769 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00337292, while the all-time low was $ 0.00143129.

In short-term performance, IDLE moved +0.83% in the last hour and +12.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148.05K.

IdleMine (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.64M$ 18.64M $ 18.64M Volume (24H) $ 148.05K$ 148.05K $ 148.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.64M$ 18.64M $ 18.64M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 9,999,988,644.370396 9,999,988,644.370396 9,999,988,644.370396

The current Market Cap of IdleMine is $ 18.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148.05K. The circulating supply of IDLE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9999988644.370396. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.64M.