IdleMine Price (IDLE)
The live IdleMine (IDLE) price today is $ 0.00186404, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00186404 per IDLE.
IdleMine currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,640,381, with a circulating supply of 10.00B IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0.00180856 (low) and $ 0.00187769 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00337292, while the all-time low was $ 0.00143129.
In short-term performance, IDLE moved +0.83% in the last hour and +12.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148.05K.
The current Market Cap of IdleMine is $ 18.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148.05K. The circulating supply of IDLE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9999988644.370396. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.64M.
+0.83%
+0.62%
+12.07%
+12.07%
In 2040, the price of IdleMine could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
IdleMine 3.0 is the next evolution of the popular play-to-earn Web3 game. Players hold their thumb on the screen to mine digital rewards, participate in competitive 1v1 battles, and unlock new experiences through daily logins and loot crates. With its focus on rewarding user attention, IdleMine 3.0 combines gaming, digital asset ownership, and real-world rewards into one seamless ecosystem. Key Features: Play-to-Earn Mechanics: Mine tokens by holding your thumb. Daily Login Rewards: Earn free items, boosters, and tokens daily. 1v1 Battles: Compete with players across the globe for IDLE Tokens. Mystery Crates: Win rare NFTs,USDT, SOL, IDLE, in-game boosters and real world items. Boosters: Boosters increase your earnings (Earn Double IDLE Tokens) Leaderboarders: Climb the leaderboard to earn IDLE Tokens every week.
IDLE Token Utility IDLE is the native utility token of the IdleMine ecosystem. All gameplay activities and purchases within the IdleMine app are powered by IDLE. Primary Uses: Play the Game: IDLE is used to participate in game modes. Purchase Boosters: Boosters increase your earnings. Buy Mystery Crates: Open loot boxes with potential high-value rewards. Marketplace: Buy and sell rare NFTs or power-ups (upcoming).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of IDLE?
It's currently valued at $0.00186404, reflecting a price movement of 0.62% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does IdleMine have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, IDLE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for IDLE?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of IDLE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for IdleMine?
It has traded between $0.00180856 and $0.00187769, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of IDLE on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated IDLE is within the -- ecosystem.
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