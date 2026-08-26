IDLE Protocol Price Today

The live IDLE Protocol (IDLE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDLE.

IDLE Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 111,923, with a circulating supply of 894.44M IDLE. During the last 24 hours, IDLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00183869, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDLE moved +1.52% in the last hour and +55.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.94K.

IDLE Protocol (IDLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.92K$ 111.92K $ 111.92K Volume (24H) $ 1.94K$ 1.94K $ 1.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.92K$ 111.92K $ 111.92K Circulation Supply 894.44M 894.44M 894.44M Total Supply 894,441,885.884555 894,441,885.884555 894,441,885.884555

The current Market Cap of IDLE Protocol is $ 111.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.94K. The circulating supply of IDLE is 894.44M, with a total supply of 894441885.884555. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.92K.