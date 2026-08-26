Hydra Price Today

The live Hydra (HYDRA) price today is $ 0.02669528, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYDRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02669528 per HYDRA.

Hydra currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 802,361, with a circulating supply of 30.06M HYDRA. During the last 24 hours, HYDRA traded between $ 0.02649084 (low) and $ 0.02699975 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 51.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.0203534.

In short-term performance, HYDRA moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 805.78.

Hydra (HYDRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 802.36K$ 802.36K $ 802.36K Volume (24H) $ 805.78$ 805.78 $ 805.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 866.42K$ 866.42K $ 866.42K Circulation Supply 30.06M 30.06M 30.06M Total Supply 32,455,932.80006959 32,455,932.80006959 32,455,932.80006959

The current Market Cap of Hydra is $ 802.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 805.78. The circulating supply of HYDRA is 30.06M, with a total supply of 32455932.80006959. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 866.42K.