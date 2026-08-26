Herald Agent Price Today

The live Herald Agent (HERALD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HERALD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HERALD.

Herald Agent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,460, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HERALD. During the last 24 hours, HERALD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HERALD moved -- in the last hour and +26.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Herald Agent (HERALD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.46K$ 39.46K $ 39.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.46K$ 39.46K $ 39.46K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Herald Agent is $ 39.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HERALD is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.46K.