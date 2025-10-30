GOBL (GOBL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.34% Price Change (1D) -3.44% Price Change (7D) +0.33% Price Change (7D) +0.33%

GOBL (GOBL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GOBL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GOBL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GOBL has changed by +0.34% over the past hour, -3.44% over 24 hours, and +0.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GOBL (GOBL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.77K$ 12.77K $ 12.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.77K$ 12.77K $ 12.77K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GOBL is $ 12.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOBL is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.77K.