GINI Price ($GINI)
The live price of GINI ($GINI) today is 0.04999264 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $GINI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GINI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 335.24K USD
- GINI price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GINI to USD was $ +0.00051442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GINI to USD was $ +0.0003178382.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GINI to USD was $ +0.0039781893.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GINI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00051442
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003178382
|+0.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0039781893
|+7.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GINI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
+1.04%
-0.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KALP Network is redefining blockchain innovation as the world’s first public permissioned cross-chain ecosystem, purpose-built as a regulatory-compliant digital public infrastructure (DPI) for governments, enterprises, and institutions, combining the transparency of public blockchains with the flexibility of permissioned networks to ensure compliance, scalability, and security for regulated industries.
