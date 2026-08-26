GenesisL1 Price Today

The live GenesisL1 (L1) price today is $ 0.14752, with a 5.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current L1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14752 per L1.

GenesisL1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,136,347, with a circulating supply of 41.60M L1. During the last 24 hours, L1 traded between $ 0.136273 (low) and $ 0.152138 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.172394, while the all-time low was $ 0.079726.

In short-term performance, L1 moved +0.19% in the last hour and +52.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.41K.

GenesisL1 (L1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.14M$ 6.14M $ 6.14M Volume (24H) $ 30.41K$ 30.41K $ 30.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.93M$ 6.93M $ 6.93M Circulation Supply 41.60M 41.60M 41.60M Total Supply 46,989,025.73656777 46,989,025.73656777 46,989,025.73656777

The current Market Cap of GenesisL1 is $ 6.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.41K. The circulating supply of L1 is 41.60M, with a total supply of 46989025.73656777. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.93M.