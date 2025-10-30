Frost (FROST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001604, 24H High $ 0.00001818, All Time High $ 0.00028548, Lowest Price $ 0.00000542, Price Change (1H) -2.84%, Price Change (1D) +5.15%, Price Change (7D) +72.65%

Frost (FROST) real-time price is $0.00001723. Over the past 24 hours, FROST traded between a low of $ 0.00001604 and a high of $ 0.00001818, showing active market volatility. FROST's all-time high price is $ 0.00028548, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000542.

In terms of short-term performance, FROST has changed by -2.84% over the past hour, +5.15% over 24 hours, and +72.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Frost (FROST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.23K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.23K, Circulation Supply 1.00B, Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Frost is $ 17.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FROST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.23K.