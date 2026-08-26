Freedom Price Today

The live Freedom (FREE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current FREE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FREE.

Freedom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,450.47, with a circulating supply of 994.50M FREE. During the last 24 hours, FREE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00837922, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FREE moved -- in the last hour and -0.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Freedom (FREE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.45K$ 17.45K $ 17.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.55K$ 17.55K $ 17.55K Circulation Supply 994.50M 994.50M 994.50M Total Supply 999,998,028.414146 999,998,028.414146 999,998,028.414146

The current Market Cap of Freedom is $ 17.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FREE is 994.50M, with a total supply of 999998028.414146. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.55K.