FML Price Today

The live FML (FML) price today is $ 0, with a 9.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current FML to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FML.

FML currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,248.97, with a circulating supply of 989.85M FML. During the last 24 hours, FML traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00117742, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FML moved +0.34% in the last hour and +18.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FML (FML) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.25K$ 16.25K $ 16.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.25K$ 16.25K $ 16.25K Circulation Supply 989.85M 989.85M 989.85M Total Supply 989,852,683.593464 989,852,683.593464 989,852,683.593464

The current Market Cap of FML is $ 16.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FML is 989.85M, with a total supply of 989852683.593464. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.25K.