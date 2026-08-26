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The live Flying Tulip USD price today is 1.002 USD.FTUSD market cap is 4,672,934 USD. Track real-time FTUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Flying Tulip USD price today is 1.002 USD.FTUSD market cap is 4,672,934 USD. Track real-time FTUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Flying Tulip USD Price (FTUSD)

Unlisted

1 FTUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.997835
$0.997835$0.997835
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:31:57 (UTC+8)

Flying Tulip USD Price Today

The live Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per FTUSD.

Flying Tulip USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,672,934, with a circulating supply of 4.66M FTUSD. During the last 24 hours, FTUSD traded between $ 0.997774 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.023, while the all-time low was $ 0.926607.

In short-term performance, FTUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.99K.

Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Market Information

$ 4.67M
$ 4.67M$ 4.67M

$ 3.99K
$ 3.99K$ 3.99K

$ 4.67M
$ 4.67M$ 4.67M

4.66M
4.66M 4.66M

4,664,188.928826
4,664,188.928826 4,664,188.928826

The current Market Cap of Flying Tulip USD is $ 4.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.99K. The circulating supply of FTUSD is 4.66M, with a total supply of 4664188.928826. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.67M.

Flying Tulip USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.997774
$ 0.997774$ 0.997774
24H Low
$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002
24H High

$ 0.997774
$ 0.997774$ 0.997774

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 1.023
$ 1.023$ 1.023

$ 0.926607
$ 0.926607$ 0.926607

+0.00%

+0.40%

+0.40%

+0.40%

Price Prediction for Flying Tulip USD

Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FTUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Flying Tulip USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Flying Tulip USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FTUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Flying Tulip USD Price Prediction.

What is Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD)

ftUSD is Flying Tulip's dollar‑pegged token designed for stability first, with optional yield when you choose to stake it as sftUSD. Unstaked ftUSD serves as a composable, on‑chain dollar across the ecosystem (trading, settlement, collateral).

If you want yield, you opt in by staking your ftUSD for sftUSD. Proceeds from unstaked ftUSD accrue to the protocol, helping fund operations and deepen liquidity; stakers receive the distributed yield. ftUSD and sftUSD are fully on-chain, auditable, and transparent, with no oracles or centralized systems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemStablecoinsUSD Stablecoin

About Flying Tulip USD

What is Flying Tulip USD trading right now?

Current price: $1.002, with a price movement of 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

Is FTUSD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Flying Tulip USD market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about FTUSD?

With 4664188.928826 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Flying Tulip USD compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $1.023 and ATL of $0.926607 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Flying Tulip USD being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Flying Tulip USD's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flying Tulip USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:31:57 (UTC+8)

Flying Tulip USD (FTUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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