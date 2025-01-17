FART COIN Price (FRTC)
The live price of FART COIN (FRTC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FART COIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.92 USD
- FART COIN price change within the day is +0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRTC price information.
During today, the price change of FART COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FART COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FART COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FART COIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+17.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FART COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+0.59%
+12.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FART COIN (FRTC) has been making waves in the crypto industry with its innovative approach to cryptocurrency and interesting “luck” determination. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FART COIN offers daily lucky draws that provide a fun and engaging way for people to test their luck and win big rewards. But FART COIN is not just about luck; it’s a decentralized and transparent project that aims to be accessible to everyone, even those who don’t invest in cryptocurrency. Decentralized monitoring systems are important for ensuring that projects remain true to their values and principles. By ensuring that FART COIN remains decentralized and transparent, these monitoring systems provide an additional layer of security for users.Numerous opportunities await FRTC investors. The potential of these rapid developments for the future of FART COIN cannot be overstated. By increasing awareness and adoption, FART COIN is well-positioned to become one of the major players in the crypto world. And with its unique daily lucky draws, FART COIN offers a fun and engaging way for everyone to get involved. The daily lucky draws are a unique feature that sets FART COIN apart from its rivals. The more coins a user holds, the higher their chances of winning. Moreover, users can win enormous rewards without necessarily buying or investing in the project
