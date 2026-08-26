Everscale Price Today

The live Everscale (EVER) price today is $ 0.00275346, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00275346 per EVER.

Everscale currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,467,046, with a circulating supply of 1.99B EVER. During the last 24 hours, EVER traded between $ 0.00271461 (low) and $ 0.00308514 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00220163.

In short-term performance, EVER moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.61K.

Everscale (EVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.47M$ 5.47M $ 5.47M Volume (24H) $ 13.61K$ 13.61K $ 13.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.83M$ 5.83M $ 5.83M Circulation Supply 1.99B 1.99B 1.99B Total Supply 2,117,508,291.0 2,117,508,291.0 2,117,508,291.0

The current Market Cap of Everscale is $ 5.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.61K. The circulating supply of EVER is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2117508291.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.83M.