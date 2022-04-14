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Top Synthetic Dollar Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Synthetic Dollar sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
2
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.996
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 319.05K
3
USDai
USDai
USDAI
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 173.12M
$ 3.27M
4
Unity USD
Unity USD
UUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.13%
$ 100.09M
$ 2.13M
5
Tori trUSD
Tori trUSD
TRUSD
$ 0.999554
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 65.48M
$ 902.45K
6
Metronome Synth USD
Metronome Synth USD
MSUSD
$ 0.681094
+0.05%
0.00%
-5.89%
$ 30.90M
$ 828.41K
7
eSui Dollar
eSui Dollar
SUIUSDE
$ 0.999602
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 13.09M
$ 157.94K
8
Unity
Unity
UTY
$ 0.999237
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 7.00M
$ 152.88
9
Chateau USD
Chateau USD
CHUSD
$ 0.999474
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.23M
$ 999.68
10
Pareto Staked USP
Pareto Staked USP
SUSP
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 737.45K
--
11
SMARDEX USDN
SMARDEX USDN
USDN
$ 1.017
+0.30%
+0.01%
+1.40%
$ 676.26K
$ 132.44
12
FUSD
FUSD
FUSD
$ 1
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
--
$ 71.36K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Synthetic Dollar tokens and why are they popular?
Synthetic Dollar tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.18B.
What is the best-performing Synthetic Dollar token right now?
Among Synthetic Dollar tokens tracked on MEXC, USDN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Synthetic Dollar tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Synthetic Dollar tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Synthetic Dollar tokens include USDE, USDF, USDAI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Synthetic Dollar category?
The combined market capitalization of all Synthetic Dollar tokens is approximately $6.18B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Synthetic Dollar sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.