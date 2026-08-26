elchef Price Today

The live elchef (ELCHEF) price today is $ 0, with a 7.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELCHEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELCHEF.

elchef currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,863, with a circulating supply of 938.38M ELCHEF. During the last 24 hours, ELCHEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELCHEF moved -0.33% in the last hour and +29.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05K.

elchef (ELCHEF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.86K$ 104.86K $ 104.86K Volume (24H) $ 1.05K$ 1.05K $ 1.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 104.86K$ 104.86K $ 104.86K Circulation Supply 938.38M 938.38M 938.38M Total Supply 938,381,673.961089 938,381,673.961089 938,381,673.961089

The current Market Cap of elchef is $ 104.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05K. The circulating supply of ELCHEF is 938.38M, with a total supply of 938381673.961089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.86K.