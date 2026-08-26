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The live elchef price today is 0 USD.ELCHEF market cap is 104,863 USD. Track real-time ELCHEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live elchef price today is 0 USD.ELCHEF market cap is 104,863 USD. Track real-time ELCHEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ELCHEF Price Info

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elchef Price (ELCHEF)

Unlisted

1 ELCHEF to USD Live Price:

$0.000111
$0.000111$0.000111
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
elchef (ELCHEF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:14:31 (UTC+8)

elchef Price Today

The live elchef (ELCHEF) price today is $ 0, with a 7.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELCHEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELCHEF.

elchef currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 104,863, with a circulating supply of 938.38M ELCHEF. During the last 24 hours, ELCHEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELCHEF moved -0.33% in the last hour and +29.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05K.

elchef (ELCHEF) Market Information

$ 104.86K
$ 104.86K$ 104.86K

$ 1.05K
$ 1.05K$ 1.05K

$ 104.86K
$ 104.86K$ 104.86K

938.38M
938.38M 938.38M

938,381,673.961089
938,381,673.961089 938,381,673.961089

The current Market Cap of elchef is $ 104.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05K. The circulating supply of ELCHEF is 938.38M, with a total supply of 938381673.961089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.86K.

elchef Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.33%

-7.45%

+29.46%

+29.46%

Price Prediction for elchef

elchef (ELCHEF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELCHEF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
elchef (ELCHEF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of elchef could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price elchef will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELCHEF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking elchef Price Prediction.

What is elchef (ELCHEF)

el chef de sol

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elchef (ELCHEF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About elchef

What is the live trading price of elchef today?

The current trading price of elchef stands at $, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for ELCHEF?

ELCHEF recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for elchef?

In the last 24 hours, elchef has seen a price movement of -7.45%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has elchef traded in today?

Within the past day, elchef fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About elchef

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:14:31 (UTC+8)

elchef (ELCHEF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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