Which blockchain network does Dfyn Network run on?

Dfyn Network operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of DFYN?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Dfyn Network belong to?

Dfyn Network falls under the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare DFYN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Dfyn Network?

Its market capitalization is $66247, placing the asset at rank #5932. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of DFYN is currently circulating?

There are 193578192.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Dfyn Network today?

Over the past day, DFYN generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Dfyn Network fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.