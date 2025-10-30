Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00237879 24H High $ 0.00297332 All Time High $ 0.00934615 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.18% Price Change (1D) +7.93% Price Change (7D) +79.27%

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) real-time price is $0.00257584. Over the past 24 hours, DEVELOPER traded between a low of $ 0.00237879 and a high of $ 0.00297332, showing active market volatility. DEVELOPER's all-time high price is $ 0.00934615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DEVELOPER has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, +7.93% over 24 hours, and +79.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.47M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.47M Circulation Supply 959.28M Total Supply 959,278,938.797407

The current Market Cap of Developer Camp is $ 2.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEVELOPER is 959.28M, with a total supply of 959278938.797407. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.47M.