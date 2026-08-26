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The live Delpho USDV price today is 0.999998 USD.USDV market cap is 361,798 USD. Track real-time USDV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Delpho USDV price today is 0.999998 USD.USDV market cap is 361,798 USD. Track real-time USDV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Delpho USDV Price (USDV)

Unlisted

1 USDV to USD Live Price:

$0.999766
$0.999766$0.999766
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Delpho USDV (USDV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:59:01 (UTC+8)

Delpho USDV Price Today

The live Delpho USDV (USDV) price today is $ 0.999998, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999998 per USDV.

Delpho USDV currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 361,798, with a circulating supply of 361.80K USDV. During the last 24 hours, USDV traded between $ 0.999593 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.008, while the all-time low was $ 0.619526.

In short-term performance, USDV moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 699.54K.

Delpho USDV (USDV) Market Information

$ 361.80K
$ 361.80K$ 361.80K

$ 699.54K
$ 699.54K$ 699.54K

$ 361.80K
$ 361.80K$ 361.80K

361.80K
361.80K 361.80K

361,798.152694
361,798.152694 361,798.152694

The current Market Cap of Delpho USDV is $ 361.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 699.54K. The circulating supply of USDV is 361.80K, with a total supply of 361798.152694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.80K.

Delpho USDV Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999593
$ 0.999593$ 0.999593
24H Low
$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0
24H High

$ 0.999593
$ 0.999593$ 0.999593

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008

$ 0.619526
$ 0.619526$ 0.619526

-0.00%

+0.04%

-0.65%

-0.65%

Price Prediction for Delpho USDV

Delpho USDV (USDV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Delpho USDV (USDV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Delpho USDV could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Delpho USDV will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USDV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Delpho USDV Price Prediction.

What is Delpho USDV (USDV)

Delpho is a CDP protocol built on HyperEVM, the smart contract layer of the Hyperliquid blockchain. Users deposit collateral to mint USDV, an overcollateralized, USD-pegged stablecoin, at 0% borrowing cost. The protocol deploys collateral into delta-neutral positions on Hyperliquid, where funding payments from perpetual futures markets accrue to the protocol. USDV holders can stake into sUSDV, whose exchange rate against USDV rises as this yield accrues.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Delpho USDV

What is the current price of Delpho USDV?

Delpho USDV is trading at $0.999998, representing a price movement of 0.03% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does USDV compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.03% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If USDV is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Delpho USDV performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Stablecoin Issuer,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Stablecoin Issuer,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin,Yield-Bearing Tokens segment, USDV demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Delpho USDV's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $361798 positions USDV at rank #3869, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $0.999593 to $1.0, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is USDV trading?

Delpho USDV has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact USDV's valuation?

With 361798.152694 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Delpho USDV

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:59:01 (UTC+8)

Delpho USDV (USDV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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