Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Stablecoin Issuer Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stablecoin Issuer sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.84
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
2
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05897
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06771
+0.34%
-2.25%
+12.08%
$ 1.58B
$ 906.21K
4
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14387
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
5
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3229
+0.72%
-4.20%
+21.70%
$ 488.23M
$ 2.24M
6
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001824
-0.61%
-4.04%
+12.40%
$ 173.32M
$ 53.08M
7
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.57215
+0.81%
+2.17%
+7.30%
$ 90.62M
$ 1.38M
8
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01844
+0.87%
-3.38%
+28.85%
$ 57.30M
$ 5.59M
9
Keeta
Keeta
KTA
$ 0.07288
+0.51%
+1.61%
-3.05%
$ 40.33M
$ 1.13M
10
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06904
+0.40%
-2.63%
+8.17%
$ 31.22M
$ 863.22K
11
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.3004
-0.23%
-2.32%
+1.42%
$ 26.42M
$ 228.18K
12
USUAL
USUAL
USUAL
$ 0.011655
+0.33%
-2.15%
+27.22%
$ 21.46M
$ 4.97M
13
STBL
STBL
STBL
$ 0.02472
-0.60%
-3.06%
-8.21%
$ 17.30M
$ 2.61M
14
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00008723
+0.16%
-4.30%
+9.68%
$ 14.89M
$ 873.87M
15
Tribe
Tribe
TRIBE
$ 0.38421
+0.08%
-0.00%
+9.07%
$ 14.37M
$ 4.59K
16
ETHPlus
ETHPlus
ETH+
$ 2,685.85
+0.32%
-0.01%
+9.08%
$ 9.77M
$ 153.23K
17
Solomon
Solomon
SOLO
$ 0.719844
-0.02%
+0.03%
+17.80%
$ 8.22M
$ 198.67K
18
Resolv
Resolv
RESOLV
$ 0.01941
+0.42%
+0.99%
+9.02%
$ 7.86M
$ 4.62M
19
Sperax
Sperax
SPA
$ 0.002246
-0.27%
+3.59%
+10.63%
$ 4.60M
$ 27.89M
20
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.4028
-0.33%
-0.40%
-2.63%
$ 4.33M
$ 141.04K
21
Resupply
Resupply
RSUP
$ 0.119697
+0.23%
-0.01%
+2.63%
$ 3.16M
$ 2.04K
22
Ampleforth Governance
Ampleforth Governance
FORTH
$ 0.281131
-1.66%
+0.47%
+68.09%
$ 3.01M
$ 3.09M
23
GAIB
GAIB
GAIB
$ 0.01353
-0.29%
+0.07%
+16.55%
$ 2.77M
$ 3.80M
24
HAI
HAI
HAI
$ 0.001685
+0.12%
-1.46%
-6.23%
$ 1.41M
$ 12.78M
25
Reflexer Ungovernance
Reflexer Ungovernance
FLX
$ 1.5
0.00%
--
+18.11%
$ 1.24M
$ 72.75
26
Prisma Governance Token
Prisma Governance Token
PRISMA
$ 0.00913919
+0.23%
-0.00%
+4.52%
$ 891.50K
$ 192.48
27
Qi Dao
Qi Dao
QI
$ 0.00589312
-0.28%
-0.02%
+7.42%
$ 815.30K
$ 6.32
28
Thala
Thala
THL
$ 0.00869661
+0.06%
-0.00%
+9.73%
$ 629.81K
$ 219.69
29
Elixir
Elixir
ELX
$ 0.00115972
-0.08%
-0.04%
-14.06%
$ 509.19K
$ 1.42K
30
Argonot
Argonot
ARGNOT
$ 4.89
0.00%
-0.03%
+13.99%
$ 392.07K
$ 1.46K
31
Bucket Token
Bucket Token
BUT
$ 0.00086883
+0.11%
-0.08%
+5.44%
$ 367.01K
$ 6.16
32
Delpho USDV
Delpho USDV
USDV
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
-0.70%
$ 361.79K
$ 691.10K
33
Capa
Capa
CAPA
$ 0.00128213
+0.43%
-0.03%
-1.12%
$ 201.21K
$ 60.45
34
Asymmetry Finance
Asymmetry Finance
ASF
$ 0.00922481
+0.16%
-0.02%
+13.31%
$ 158.92K
$ 36.93
35
Hubble
Hubble
HBB
$ 0.00215638
-0.03%
-0.00%
+3.58%
$ 149.03K
$ 78.76
36
dForce
dForce
DF
$ 0.000102
0.00%
-0.01%
+2.10%
$ 102.00K
$ 4.95
37
ANGLE
ANGLE
ANGLE
$ 0.00017472
0.00%
--
+0.09%
$ 56.84K
$ 1.45
38
Novastro
Novastro
XNL
$ 0.00011123
+0.04%
-0.00%
+3.29%
$ 22.25K
$ 33.61K
39
USD.AI
USD.AI
CHIP
$ 0.03278
+1.26%
-1.05%
+12.01%
--
$ 12.36M
40
Unitas
Unitas
UP
$ 0.49014
-0.02%
+7.92%
+28.06%
--
$ 117.89K
41
Perle
Perle
PRL
$ 0.2109
+0.24%
-4.99%
-32.25%
--
$ 398.37K
42
STABLE
STABLE
STABLE
$ 0.028222
-1.02%
-4.38%
-1.62%
--
$ 3.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stablecoin Issuer tokens and why are they popular?
Stablecoin Issuer tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.76B.
What is the best-performing Stablecoin Issuer token right now?
Among Stablecoin Issuer tokens tracked on MEXC, UP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stablecoin Issuer tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 Stablecoin Issuer tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stablecoin Issuer tokens include AAVE, WLFI, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stablecoin Issuer category?
The combined market capitalization of all Stablecoin Issuer tokens is approximately $7.76B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stablecoin Issuer sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.