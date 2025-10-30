Decrypting (DCRYPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0028878 $ 0.0028878 $ 0.0028878 24H Low $ 0.00318334 $ 0.00318334 $ 0.00318334 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0028878$ 0.0028878 $ 0.0028878 24H High $ 0.00318334$ 0.00318334 $ 0.00318334 All Time High $ 0.01196398$ 0.01196398 $ 0.01196398 Lowest Price $ 0.00271012$ 0.00271012 $ 0.00271012 Price Change (1H) -1.45% Price Change (1D) +4.20% Price Change (7D) -3.36% Price Change (7D) -3.36%

Decrypting (DCRYPT) real-time price is $0.00308677. Over the past 24 hours, DCRYPT traded between a low of $ 0.0028878 and a high of $ 0.00318334, showing active market volatility. DCRYPT's all-time high price is $ 0.01196398, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00271012.

In terms of short-term performance, DCRYPT has changed by -1.45% over the past hour, +4.20% over 24 hours, and -3.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Decrypting (DCRYPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.68K$ 162.68K $ 162.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 308.27K$ 308.27K $ 308.27K Circulation Supply 52.77M 52.77M 52.77M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Decrypting is $ 162.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCRYPT is 52.77M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.27K.