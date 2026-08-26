DeCoin Flow Price Today

The live DeCoin Flow (DCF) price today is $ 0, with a 4.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCF.

DeCoin Flow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 116,649, with a circulating supply of 961.00M DCF. During the last 24 hours, DCF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02308975, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCF moved -0.16% in the last hour and +11.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.72K.

DeCoin Flow (DCF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.65K$ 116.65K $ 116.65K Volume (24H) $ 8.72K$ 8.72K $ 8.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 242.77K$ 242.77K $ 242.77K Circulation Supply 961.00M 961.00M 961.00M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeCoin Flow is $ 116.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.72K. The circulating supply of DCF is 961.00M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 242.77K.