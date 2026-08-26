Dealer Price Today

The live Dealer (DEALER) price today is $ 0, with a 20.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEALER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEALER.

Dealer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 613,763, with a circulating supply of 968.21M DEALER. During the last 24 hours, DEALER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00430637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEALER moved -3.79% in the last hour and -69.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.80K.

Dealer (DEALER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 613.76K$ 613.76K $ 613.76K Volume (24H) $ 115.80K$ 115.80K $ 115.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 613.76K$ 613.76K $ 613.76K Circulation Supply 968.21M 968.21M 968.21M Total Supply 968,211,654.608727 968,211,654.608727 968,211,654.608727

The current Market Cap of Dealer is $ 613.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.80K. The circulating supply of DEALER is 968.21M, with a total supply of 968211654.608727. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 613.76K.