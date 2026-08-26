Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Dealer price today is 0 USD.DEALER market cap is 613,763 USD. Track real-time DEALER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Dealer price today is 0 USD.DEALER market cap is 613,763 USD. Track real-time DEALER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About DEALER

DEALER Price Info

What is DEALER

DEALER Official Website

DEALER Tokenomics

DEALER Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Dealer Logo

Dealer Price (DEALER)

Unlisted

1 DEALER to USD Live Price:

$0.00063989
$0.00063989$0.00063989
-0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Dealer (DEALER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:55:54 (UTC+8)

Dealer Price Today

The live Dealer (DEALER) price today is $ 0, with a 20.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEALER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEALER.

Dealer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 613,763, with a circulating supply of 968.21M DEALER. During the last 24 hours, DEALER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00430637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEALER moved -3.79% in the last hour and -69.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.80K.

Dealer (DEALER) Market Information

$ 613.76K
$ 613.76K$ 613.76K

$ 115.80K
$ 115.80K$ 115.80K

$ 613.76K
$ 613.76K$ 613.76K

968.21M
968.21M 968.21M

968,211,654.608727
968,211,654.608727 968,211,654.608727

The current Market Cap of Dealer is $ 613.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.80K. The circulating supply of DEALER is 968.21M, with a total supply of 968211654.608727. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 613.76K.

Dealer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00430637
$ 0.00430637$ 0.00430637

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-3.79%

-20.97%

-69.20%

-69.20%

Price Prediction for Dealer

Dealer (DEALER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEALER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Dealer (DEALER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Dealer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Dealer will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DEALER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Dealer Price Prediction.

What is Dealer (DEALER)

$DEALER – The House Always WinsAnsem isn’t just a degen. He’s the dealer.For years he has sat at the table feeding the Solana trenches pure alpha and pure chaos. No filters, no corporate polish—just raw calls, unhinged energy, and the kind of conviction that turns timelines into casino floors. $DEALER is the token built around that man.Thirty percent of the total supply has already been sent straight to Ansem’s wallet. Not locked. Not vested. Straight into the dealer’s hands. He’s not just holding. He’s the house. When the dealer controls the largest share, the entire game changes. Incentives align. Chaos becomes organized. Alpha becomes permanent.$DEALER lives on Solana because that’s where the real action has always been—fast blocks, cheap fees, and degenerate energy that never sleeps. The remaining supply is reserved for acceleration: ten percent shared with Solana’s biggest trench voices, one percent each to ten of the most influential players who already know how the table works.This is not a partnership. This is ownership. The trenches have watched Ansem call the shots for years. Now the house has skin in the game no one can ignore.$DEALER is the house’s coin. The trenches’ coin. Ansem’s coin.The cards are dealt. The table is open. The dealer is seated.The house always wins.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dealer (DEALER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Dealer

What is the current live price of Dealer?

Dealer is priced at $, showing a price movement of -20.97% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the DEALER market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between $ and $ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Dealer's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #3308, supported by a market capitalization of $613763.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 968211654.608727 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Dealer's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dealer

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:55:54 (UTC+8)

Dealer (DEALER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Dealer

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1528
$0.1528$0.1528

+409.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0864
$1.0864$1.0864

+986.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.010532
$0.010532$0.010532

+37.15%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7370
$0.7370$0.7370

-0.29%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4090
$2.4090$2.4090

-7.34%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0864
$1.0864$1.0864

+986.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1528
$0.1528$0.1528

+409.33%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02264
$0.02264$0.02264

+39.75%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.130846
$0.130846$0.130846

+28.79%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035417
$0.035417$0.035417

+25.63%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage