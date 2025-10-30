CLONES (CLONES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00025864 24H High $ 0.00032972 All Time High $ 0.00472169 Lowest Price $ 0.00025881 Price Change (1H) -0.99% Price Change (1D) -21.75% Price Change (7D) -14.14%

CLONES (CLONES) real-time price is $0.00025782. Over the past 24 hours, CLONES traded between a low of $ 0.00025864 and a high of $ 0.00032972, showing active market volatility. CLONES's all-time high price is $ 0.00472169, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00025881.

In terms of short-term performance, CLONES has changed by -0.99% over the past hour, -21.75% over 24 hours, and -14.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CLONES (CLONES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 252.17K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.64K Circulation Supply 975.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLONES is $ 252.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLONES is 975.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.64K.