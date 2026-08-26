CLAWBSTER Price Today

The live CLAWBSTER (CLAWBSTER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWBSTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWBSTER.

CLAWBSTER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,201, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CLAWBSTER. During the last 24 hours, CLAWBSTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWBSTER moved -- in the last hour and +28.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CLAWBSTER (CLAWBSTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.20K$ 29.20K $ 29.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.20K$ 29.20K $ 29.20K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLAWBSTER is $ 29.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWBSTER is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.20K.