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Top Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Baby Claw
Baby Claw
BABYCLAW
$ 0.091376
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 91.38M
$ 5.43
2
KellyClaude
KellyClaude
KELLYCLAUDE
$ 1.073E-5
+0.56%
-9.96%
+46.19%
$ 1.07M
--
3
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
₸USD
$ 5.16E-6
0.00%
-0.52%
+13.16%
$ 500.35K
--
4
Moltbook
Moltbook
MOLT
$ 4.26E-6
+1.43%
+1.82%
+17.03%
$ 425.73K
--
5
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
CLAWNCH
$ 2.74E-6
-1.44%
-12.44%
+13.22%
$ 273.56K
--
6
MOLTYCASH
MOLTYCASH
MOLTYCASH
$ 7.34223E-7
+0.30%
-8.28%
+42.05%
$ 65.77K
--
7
Moltask
Moltask
MOLTASK
$ 5.137E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 51.38K
--
8
MOLT BUNKER
MOLT BUNKER
BUNKER
$ 5.11157E-7
+1.46%
0.00%
+6.46%
$ 51.16K
--
9
openagentmarket
openagentmarket
OPENAGENTMARKET
$ 5.07006E-7
+1.45%
-1.34%
+1.55%
$ 50.74K
--
10
Clawris
Clawris
CLAWRIS
$ 5.007E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 50.07K
--
11
TACHI
TACHI
TACHI
$ 4.89689E-7
+0.30%
-1.15%
+37.40%
$ 48.91K
--
12
Molthunt
Molthunt
MOLTH
$ 4.88632E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+32.39%
$ 48.86K
--
13
Clawshi
Clawshi
CLAWSHI
$ 4.68985E-7
0.00%
-0.59%
+33.22%
$ 46.90K
--
14
CLAW HARBOR
CLAW HARBOR
HARBOR
$ 4.47424E-7
+1.63%
+2.74%
+18.45%
$ 44.78K
--
15
x402guard
x402guard
X40G
$ 6.589E-5
+1.65%
0.00%
+6.02%
$ 42.46K
--
16
aaigotchi
aaigotchi
AAI
$ 4.12813E-7
0.00%
+0.47%
+9.92%
$ 41.28K
--
17
clawfred
clawfred
FRED
$ 3.88718E-7
+0.30%
+5.10%
+14.72%
$ 38.74K
--
18
ClawiAi
ClawiAi
CLAWIAI
$ 3.82705E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+29.14%
$ 38.25K
--
19
moltline
moltline
MOLTLINE
$ 3.81841E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+7.63%
$ 38.18K
--
20
fomolt
fomolt
FOMOLT
$ 3.6817E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+14.67%
$ 36.82K
--
21
wintermolt
wintermolt
WINTERMOLT
$ 4.12917E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 35.47K
--
22
ClawCloudX
ClawCloudX
CLOUDX
$ 3.22595E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+26.92%
$ 32.26K
--
23
Molt Road
Molt Road
MOLTROAD
$ 3.11642E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+8.34%
$ 31.16K
--
24
MoltyPics
MoltyPics
MOLTYPICS
$ 2.92035E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+16.44%
$ 29.20K
--
25
CLAWBSTER
CLAWBSTER
CLAWBSTER
$ 2.92012E-7
0.00%
-0.64%
+15.37%
$ 29.20K
--
26
CLAW BEACON
CLAW BEACON
BEACON
$ 2.81204E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+32.90%
$ 28.12K
--
27
ClawdBIOS
ClawdBIOS
CBIOS
$ 2.65123E-7
0.00%
+0.88%
+29.25%
$ 26.51K
--
28
Custos
Custos
CUSTOS
$ 2.58912E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+13.27%
$ 25.89K
--
29
Foundry
Foundry
FDRY
$ 2.563E-5
+0.20%
-3.42%
+8.97%
$ 25.63K
--
30
Myobot
Myobot
MOLT_MYOBOT
$ 2.49558E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+5.76%
$ 24.96K
--
31
ClawZilla
ClawZilla
CLAWZ
$ 2.36038E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+23.37%
$ 23.60K
--
32
Iron Claw
Iron Claw
IRONCLAW
$ 2.34901E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 23.49K
--
33
MoltBrain
MoltBrain
BRAIN
$ 2.0307E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 20.31K
--
34
Moltworks
Moltworks
MOLTWORKS
$ 1.94555E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 19.46K
--
35
MoltID
MoltID
MOLTID
$ 1.999E-5
+0.25%
-2.81%
+11.36%
$ 19.11K
--
36
Claw16z
Claw16z
CLAW16Z
$ 1.90154E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 19.02K
--
37
HypurrClaw
HypurrClaw
HYPURRCLAW
$ 1.854E-5
+0.22%
-8.24%
+53.48%
$ 18.53K
--
38
Molt domains
Molt domains
MOLTD
$ 1.84654E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+28.57%
$ 18.47K
--
39
BlueClaw
BlueClaw
BCLAW
$ 1.79927E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 17.99K
--
40
ClawdVine
ClawdVine
CLAWDVINE
$ 1.83887E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 17.53K
--
41
Contentos
Contentos
COS
$ 0.0002049
-1.12%
+2.83%
+27.73%
--
$ 296.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 41 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $94.83M.
What is the best-performing Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed token right now?
Among Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, FRED has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 41 Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens include BABYCLAW, KELLYCLAUDE, ₸USD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed tokens is approximately $94.83M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.