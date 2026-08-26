Claw16z Price Today

The live Claw16z (CLAW16Z) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAW16Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAW16Z.

Claw16z currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,015.44, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CLAW16Z. During the last 24 hours, CLAW16Z traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAW16Z moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Claw16z (CLAW16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.02K$ 19.02K $ 19.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.02K$ 19.02K $ 19.02K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Claw16z is $ 19.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAW16Z is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.02K.