Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 70.95 $ 70.95 $ 70.95 24H Low $ 72.82 $ 72.82 $ 72.82 24H High 24H Low $ 70.95$ 70.95 $ 70.95 24H High $ 72.82$ 72.82 $ 72.82 All Time High $ 72.86$ 72.86 $ 72.86 Lowest Price $ 65.89$ 65.89 $ 65.89 Price Change (1H) +0.29% Price Change (1D) -1.57% Price Change (7D) +0.69% Price Change (7D) +0.69%

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) real-time price is $71.45. Over the past 24 hours, CSCOX traded between a low of $ 70.95 and a high of $ 72.82, showing active market volatility. CSCOX's all-time high price is $ 72.86, while its all-time low price is $ 65.89.

In terms of short-term performance, CSCOX has changed by +0.29% over the past hour, -1.57% over 24 hours, and +0.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 181.25K$ 181.25K $ 181.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Circulation Supply 2.54K 2.54K 2.54K Total Supply 28,220.20659668 28,220.20659668 28,220.20659668

The current Market Cap of Cisco xStock is $ 181.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CSCOX is 2.54K, with a total supply of 28220.20659668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.02M.