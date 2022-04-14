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Top Intent Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Intent sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.126
+1.70%
+5.02%
+15.46%
$ 72.67M
$ 714.53K
2
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.012456
+3.18%
+4.41%
+13.23%
$ 31.32M
$ 9.19M
3
Across Protocol
Across Protocol
ACX
$ 0.04117513
-0.05%
-0.01%
+3.17%
$ 29.02M
$ 161.62K
4
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01444
+0.21%
-1.10%
-8.14%
$ 27.81M
$ 3.39M
5
Synapse
Synapse
SYN
$ 0.11168
-0.83%
+0.80%
+2.75%
$ 25.01M
$ 1.04M
6
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0333
0.00%
-4.31%
-1.19%
$ 5.50M
$ 227.69K
7
oooo
oooo
OOOO
$ 0.00699463
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.51M
$ 10.71
8
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 4.81
+48.46%
+0.18%
+24.61%
$ 974.61K
$ 79.13
9
Velora
Velora
VLR
$ 0.00056446
+0.16%
-0.02%
+8.49%
$ 943.01K
$ 2.85K
10
ParaSwap
ParaSwap
PSP
$ 0.0009568
+0.75%
0.00%
-13.37%
$ 892.43K
$ 12.64
11
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 0.00011142
+0.08%
-0.05%
+34.24%
$ 75.62K
$ 879.12
12
Self Chain
Self Chain
SLF
$ 0.00037125
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.00K
$ 47.89K
13
Enso
Enso
ENSO
$ 0.8621
-0.12%
+1.23%
+4.02%
--
$ 115.60K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Intent tokens and why are they popular?
Intent tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $195.79M.
What is the best-performing Intent token right now?
Among Intent tokens tracked on MEXC, COW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Intent tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Intent tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Intent tokens include COW, XAN, ACX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Intent category?
The combined market capitalization of all Intent tokens is approximately $195.79M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Intent sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.