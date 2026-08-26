Velora Price Today

The live Velora (VLR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current VLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VLR.

Velora currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 942,537, with a circulating supply of 1.67B VLR. During the last 24 hours, VLR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064575, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VLR moved -0.16% in the last hour and +21.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.80K.

Velora (VLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 942.54K$ 942.54K $ 942.54K Volume (24H) $ 2.80K$ 2.80K $ 2.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 1.67B 1.67B 1.67B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Velora is $ 942.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.80K. The circulating supply of VLR is 1.67B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.