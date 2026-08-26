KindSoul Price Today

The live KindSoul (KNS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNS.

KindSoul currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 703,540, with a circulating supply of 959.38M KNS. During the last 24 hours, KNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00251369, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNS moved -0.86% in the last hour and +15.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.25K.

KindSoul (KNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 703.54K$ 703.54K $ 703.54K Volume (24H) $ 1.25K$ 1.25K $ 1.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 729.60K$ 729.60K $ 729.60K Circulation Supply 959.38M 959.38M 959.38M Total Supply 994,917,503.879903 994,917,503.879903 994,917,503.879903

The current Market Cap of KindSoul is $ 703.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.25K. The circulating supply of KNS is 959.38M, with a total supply of 994917503.879903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 729.60K.