GIVEBACK Price Today

The live GIVEBACK (GBACK) price today is $ 0.00943836, with a 8.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current GBACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00943836 per GBACK.

GIVEBACK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,436,881, with a circulating supply of 999.90M GBACK. During the last 24 hours, GBACK traded between $ 0.00915895 (low) and $ 0.01211941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02798668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GBACK moved -0.14% in the last hour and +66.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.70K.

GIVEBACK (GBACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.44M$ 9.44M $ 9.44M Volume (24H) $ 49.70K$ 49.70K $ 49.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.44M$ 9.44M $ 9.44M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,899,524.888684 999,899,524.888684 999,899,524.888684

The current Market Cap of GIVEBACK is $ 9.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.70K. The circulating supply of GBACK is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999899524.888684. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.44M.