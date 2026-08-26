boob Price Today

The live boob (BOOB) price today is $ 0, with a 4.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOOB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOOB.

boob currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 277,959, with a circulating supply of 999.97M BOOB. During the last 24 hours, BOOB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00783346, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOOB moved -2.79% in the last hour and -24.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.56K.

boob (BOOB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 277.96K$ 277.96K $ 277.96K Volume (24H) $ 52.56K$ 52.56K $ 52.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 277.96K$ 277.96K $ 277.96K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,973,806.507078 999,973,806.507078 999,973,806.507078

The current Market Cap of boob is $ 277.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.56K. The circulating supply of BOOB is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999973806.507078. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 277.96K.