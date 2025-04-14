KIATOKEN Price (KIA)
The live price of KIATOKEN (KIA) today is 0.00000968 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.85K USD. KIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KIATOKEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KIATOKEN price change within the day is -0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of KIATOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIATOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIATOKEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIATOKEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KIATOKEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-0.12%
-88.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KIATOKEN is a purpose-driven cryptocurrency built on the Polygon network, designed to create social impact through the power of decentralized finance. It serves as a donation and reward token for a wide range of charitable causes, including helping children with special needs, protecting the environment, supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds, assisting the homeless, and funding animal shelters. By integrating blockchain technology with real-world missions, KIATOKEN enables transparent, traceable, and fast transactions for donations and community engagement. The project also offers features like staking and community incentives, encouraging users to both contribute to meaningful change and benefit from holding KIA.
