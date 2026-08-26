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The live Camino Network price today is 0 USD.CAM market cap is 34,018 USD. Track real-time CAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Camino Network price today is 0 USD.CAM market cap is 34,018 USD. Track real-time CAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Camino Network Logo

Camino Network Price (CAM)

Unlisted

1 CAM to USD Live Price:

$0.00008115
$0.00008115$0.00008115
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Camino Network (CAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:44:50 (UTC+8)

Camino Network Price Today

The live Camino Network (CAM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAM.

Camino Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,018, with a circulating supply of 419.22M CAM. During the last 24 hours, CAM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194671, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Camino Network (CAM) Market Information

$ 34.02K
$ 34.02K$ 34.02K

--
----

$ 74.45K
$ 74.45K$ 74.45K

419.22M
419.22M 419.22M

917,499,340.5467205
917,499,340.5467205 917,499,340.5467205

The current Market Cap of Camino Network is $ 34.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAM is 419.22M, with a total supply of 917499340.5467205. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.45K.

Camino Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.194671
$ 0.194671$ 0.194671

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Camino Network

Camino Network (CAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Camino Network (CAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Camino Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Camino Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Camino Network Price Prediction.

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Camino Network (CAM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Layer 1 (L1)Smart Contract Platform

About Camino Network

What is the current price of Camino Network?

Trading at $, Camino Network has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact CAM's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 419217249.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Camino Network?

Its market capitalization is $34018, ranking #6046 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

CAM recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.0 and $0.0, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Camino Network fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Outlier Ventures Portfolio category?

As a Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Outlier Ventures Portfolio token, CAM competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Camino Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:44:50 (UTC+8)

Camino Network (CAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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