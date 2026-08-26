Build Together Price Today

The live Build Together (BT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current BT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BT.

Build Together currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,795, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BT. During the last 24 hours, BT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BT moved -- in the last hour and +14.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Build Together (BT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.80K$ 33.80K $ 33.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.80K$ 33.80K $ 33.80K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Build Together is $ 33.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.80K.