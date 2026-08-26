Bondex Price Today

The live Bondex (BDXN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BDXN.

Bondex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 60,855, with a circulating supply of 160.00M BDXN. During the last 24 hours, BDXN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.423103, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BDXN moved +1.17% in the last hour and +4.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.04K.

Bondex (BDXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.86K$ 60.86K $ 60.86K Volume (24H) $ 27.04K$ 27.04K $ 27.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 380.35K$ 380.35K $ 380.35K Circulation Supply 160.00M 160.00M 160.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bondex is $ 60.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.04K. The circulating supply of BDXN is 160.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.35K.