Blackhole Price (BLACK)
The live Blackhole (BLACK) price today is $ 0.00225703, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00225703 per BLACK.
Blackhole currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 603,452, with a circulating supply of 267.38M BLACK. During the last 24 hours, BLACK traded between $ 0.00221229 (low) and $ 0.00233349 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154781.
In short-term performance, BLACK moved +0.73% in the last hour and +41.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.04K.
The current Market Cap of Blackhole is $ 603.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.04K. The circulating supply of BLACK is 267.38M, with a total supply of 270224630.6645149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 609.86K.
+0.73%
+0.52%
+41.43%
+41.43%
In 2040, the price of Blackhole could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Blackhole is a next-generation ve3,3 decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Avalanche C-Chain, optimized for deep liquidity, sustainable emissions, and long-term incentive alignment. At its core, Blackhole leverages an enhanced ve(3,3) tokenomics model, combining dynamic governance, emissions-based rewards, and advanced automated market maker (AMM) infrastructure to deliver capital-efficient liquidity solutions. The native token of the protocol, $BLACK, is used for: Emission rewards to liquidity providers
Locking into veNFTs to gain governance rights and rewards
Staking to earn protocol revenue and bribes
Perma-locking to mint special Supermassive veNFTs with non-decaying power
Blackhole’s unique two-tier governance system revolves around veBLACK vote-escrowed NFTs minted by locking $BLACK tokens. Users can choose between two types: Singularity veNFT: Users lock $BLACK for up to 4 years to earn veBLACK, gaining proportional voting power and protocol revenue.
Supermassive veNFT: Created by permanently burning $BLACK tokens. These NFTs receive enhanced rewards, non-decaying voting power, and a 10% rebase bonus. All team tokens are burned into Supermassive veNFTs, eliminating future sell pressure.
How Does Blackhole Work? Blackhole’s incentive engine operates in epochs. Each week, veNFT holders vote on “gauges” that determine which liquidity pools receive $BLACK emissions. In return, voters earn: A share of trading fees from voted pools
100% of bribes and partner incentives from those pools
Rebase rewards based on emission dynamics
The protocol features variable AMMs for volatile assets, stable AMMs for correlated pairs like stablecoins, and concentrated liquidity pools for precision market-making. LPs can earn higher fees by focusing capital around price ranges and staking to access emissions. New projects can launch liquidity via Genesis Pools, a capital-efficient bootstrapping system with fixed price contributions and auto-staking. Genesis participants earn LP tokens and start receiving emissions in the next epoch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Blackhole trading right now?
Current price: $0.00225703, with a price movement of 0.52% over the last 24 hours.
Is BLACK attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Avalanche Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Blackhole market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about BLACK?
With 267384308.93575996 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Blackhole compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $1.52 and ATL of $0.00154781 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Blackhole being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Blackhole's long-term viability.
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