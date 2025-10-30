What is Bitrecs (SN122)

Bitrecs (subnet 122) is a protocol built on the Bittensor network that powers product recommendations specifically for ecommerce websites. Its primary function is to suggest existing product sets (SKUs) to online shoppers using simple rules like {1, 2, 3} >= {1, 2}, which appear as familiar sections such as "Similar to this" or "You may also like" on product pages. The network leverages a consortium of large language model (LLM) calls from miners to generate a 'best guess' of what a customer might be interested in. Miners receive queries with shopper context, such as viewed products, cart contents, or browsing history, and use prompting techniques (e.g., "Suggest complementary products to X") to create personalized suggestions. Validators then evaluate these responses based on criteria like relevance, diversity, latency, and potential for increasing conversions, selecting the top recommendations. Feedback loops from real user interactions refine the system over time, improving accuracy and boosting average order value (AOV) for merchants, particularly Shopify store owners. Bitrecs is entirely opt-in, with a simple plugin that merchants can easily adopt to enable subnet inference for predictions directly on their product pages. This decentralized approach ensures scalable, AI driven recommendations without relying on centralized data silos. Bitrecs (subnet 122) is a protocol built on the Bittensor network that powers product recommendations specifically for ecommerce websites. Its primary function is to suggest existing product sets (SKUs) to online shoppers using simple rules like {1, 2, 3} >= {1, 2}, which appear as familiar sections such as "Similar to this" or "You may also like" on product pages. The network leverages a consortium of large language model (LLM) calls from miners to generate a 'best guess' of what a customer might be interested in. Miners receive queries with shopper context, such as viewed products, cart contents, or browsing history, and use prompting techniques (e.g., "Suggest complementary products to X") to create personalized suggestions. Validators then evaluate these responses based on criteria like relevance, diversity, latency, and potential for increasing conversions, selecting the top recommendations. Feedback loops from real user interactions refine the system over time, improving accuracy and boosting average order value (AOV) for merchants, particularly Shopify store owners. Bitrecs is entirely opt-in, with a simple plugin that merchants can easily adopt to enable subnet inference for predictions directly on their product pages. This decentralized approach ensures scalable, AI driven recommendations without relying on centralized data silos.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitrecs (SN122) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Bitrecs Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitrecs (SN122) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitrecs (SN122) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitrecs.

Check the Bitrecs price prediction now!

SN122 to Local Currencies

Bitrecs (SN122) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrecs (SN122) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN122 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitrecs (SN122) How much is Bitrecs (SN122) worth today? The live SN122 price in USD is 0.731739 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SN122 to USD price? $ 0.731739 . Check out The current price of SN122 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bitrecs? The market cap for SN122 is $ 202.00K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SN122? The circulating supply of SN122 is 276.05K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SN122? SN122 achieved an ATH price of 0.803673 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SN122? SN122 saw an ATL price of 0.337554 USD . What is the trading volume of SN122? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SN122 is -- USD . Will SN122 go higher this year? SN122 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SN122 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bitrecs (SN122) Important Industry Updates