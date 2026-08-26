BitcoinII Price Today

The live BitcoinII (BC2) price today is $ 0.145602, with a 11.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current BC2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.145602 per BC2.

BitcoinII currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 360,019, with a circulating supply of 2.47M BC2. During the last 24 hours, BC2 traded between $ 0.116337 (low) and $ 0.255476 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.89, while the all-time low was $ 0.116315.

In short-term performance, BC2 moved +0.57% in the last hour and -37.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.78K.

BitcoinII (BC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 360.02K$ 360.02K $ 360.02K Volume (24H) $ 133.78K$ 133.78K $ 133.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 360.02K$ 360.02K $ 360.02K Circulation Supply 2.47M 2.47M 2.47M Total Supply 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0 2,473,050.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinII is $ 360.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.78K. The circulating supply of BC2 is 2.47M, with a total supply of 2473050.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 360.02K.