Bitcoin 2 Price Today

The live Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) price today is $ 0.058694, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTC2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.058694 per BTC2.

Bitcoin 2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,053,782, with a circulating supply of 17.95M BTC2. During the last 24 hours, BTC2 traded between $ 0.057788 (low) and $ 0.060498 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 36.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.01109407.

In short-term performance, BTC2 moved +0.35% in the last hour and +0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97K.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) $ 9.97K$ 9.97K $ 9.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 17.95M 17.95M 17.95M Total Supply 17,954,380.095 17,954,380.095 17,954,380.095

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin 2 is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97K. The circulating supply of BTC2 is 17.95M, with a total supply of 17954380.095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.