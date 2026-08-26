Billy Base Price Today

The live Billy Base (BILLY) price today is $ 0, with a 5.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BILLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BILLY.

Billy Base currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,471, with a circulating supply of 964.92M BILLY. During the last 24 hours, BILLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01033622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BILLY moved +0.03% in the last hour and +33.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Billy Base (BILLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.47K$ 31.47K $ 31.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.47K$ 31.47K $ 31.47K Circulation Supply 964.92M 964.92M 964.92M Total Supply 964,917,753.7618145 964,917,753.7618145 964,917,753.7618145

The current Market Cap of Billy Base is $ 31.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BILLY is 964.92M, with a total supply of 964917753.7618145. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.47K.