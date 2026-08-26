BearifiedCo Price Today

The live BearifiedCo (BEARCO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEARCO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEARCO.

BearifiedCo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,131.69, with a circulating supply of 999.86M BEARCO. During the last 24 hours, BEARCO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEARCO moved +0.68% in the last hour and +29.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BearifiedCo (BEARCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.13K$ 17.13K $ 17.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.13K$ 17.13K $ 17.13K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,858,597.040789 999,858,597.040789 999,858,597.040789

The current Market Cap of BearifiedCo is $ 17.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEARCO is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999858597.040789. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.13K.