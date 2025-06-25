Basetard Price (TARD)
The live price of Basetard (TARD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.73K USD. TARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Basetard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Basetard price change within the day is +3.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Basetard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Basetard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Basetard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Basetard to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Basetard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.57%
+3.53%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Basetard (TARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TARD token's extensive tokenomics now!
