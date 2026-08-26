Bad Rudi Price Today

The live Bad Rudi (BADRUDI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BADRUDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BADRUDI.

Bad Rudi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,516, with a circulating supply of 999.93M BADRUDI. During the last 24 hours, BADRUDI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00160826, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BADRUDI moved -- in the last hour and +20.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bad Rudi (BADRUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.52K$ 20.52K $ 20.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.52K$ 20.52K $ 20.52K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,927,120.355566 999,927,120.355566 999,927,120.355566

The current Market Cap of Bad Rudi is $ 20.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BADRUDI is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927120.355566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.52K.