Aura Final Boss Price Today

The live Aura Final Boss (KIMCHI) price today is $ 0, with a 11.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIMCHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIMCHI.

Aura Final Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 606,502, with a circulating supply of 990.24M KIMCHI. During the last 24 hours, KIMCHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00365152, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIMCHI moved +5.18% in the last hour and -41.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 100.19K.

Aura Final Boss (KIMCHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 606.50K$ 606.50K $ 606.50K Volume (24H) $ 100.19K$ 100.19K $ 100.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 606.50K$ 606.50K $ 606.50K Circulation Supply 990.24M 990.24M 990.24M Total Supply 990,241,355.064484 990,241,355.064484 990,241,355.064484

The current Market Cap of Aura Final Boss is $ 606.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 100.19K. The circulating supply of KIMCHI is 990.24M, with a total supply of 990241355.064484. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 606.50K.